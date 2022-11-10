Yemeni Resistance Thwarts Crude Oil Looting Attempt from the Port of Qena

By Al-Ahed News

Yemeni Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree unveiled thwarting an enemy’s attempt to loot crude oil from the Port of Qena in Shabwah Province, which the enemy uses for smuggling.

The operation prevented an oil tanker that was docking in the port from looting and smuggling oil after sending the enemy several warning messages, Brigadier General Saree explained.

The Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman further reiterated the Yemeni resistance’s commitment to protect the sovereign national wealth as it is part of the oppressed Yemeni people’s rights, and affirms commitment to preserve the rights of the Yemeni people atop of which is the salaries of government employees all across Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

The UN-brokered truce between the Saudi-led coalition and Yemen first came into effect in April and has been extended twice since.

In mid-October Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf said there would be no talks about the extension of the six-month truce which expired on October 2 unless the nation’s legitimate demands were fully met.

He stressed that the Sana’a-based National Salvation Government spares no effort to establish just and dignified peace throughout the war-torn country.