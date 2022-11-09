No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’

Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 24 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

After two and a half years as the Zionist entity’s war minister, Benny Gantz admitted that he is mostly worried about the rise of extremism in the occupation entity.

“The extremism in society and in the government is what bothers me,” Gantz confessed.

Gantz is expected to be replaced by Likud MK Yoav Gallant or Religious Zionist Party chair Bezalel Smotrich.

Whoever takes office will be faced with six main strategic challenges, including strengthening internal security, governance, and unity.

In terms of security challenges, the main threat the Zionist entity is worried about is Iran and the ongoing fight against Palestinian resistance.

The competition between ‘Israel’ and Iran, according to the Zionist war minister, is on every level from technology, academia, space, and the transfer of weapons.

Israel BennyGantz

Comments

  1. Related News
Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’

Gantz Worried By ‘Israeli’ Extremism More Than Other ‘Threats’

24 minutes ago
Herzog To Begin Formal Consultations on Forming ‘Israeli’ Government

Herzog To Begin Formal Consultations on Forming ‘Israeli’ Government

2 hours ago
Biden Speaks with Netanyahu For First Time Since Election Win

Biden Speaks with Netanyahu For First Time Since Election Win

one day ago
“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us

“Israel” Afraid of Next War: Thousands of Missiles Will Be Fired at Us

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-11-2022 Hour: 01:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot