40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Herzog To Begin Formal Consultations on Forming ‘Israeli’ Government

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The so-called president of the Zionist entity, Isaac Herzog, was to begin meetings with members of all the factions in the next Knesset [‘Israeli’ parliament] on Wednesday as part of formal consultations on who should assemble the next government.

Talks will be held at Herzog’s residence in occupied al-Quds and will be broadcast live. Each faction recommends to the president which party leader they want to form the government.

Opposition Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-religious bloc, which includes the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties along with the far-right Religious Zionism party received 64 seats in last week’s election — enough for a majority in the 120-member Knesset — and is expected to form the new government.

Herzog was set to speak separately with representatives from the far-right Religious Zionism alliance’s three constituent parties.

