UK to Pay Price for Provoking Insecurity in Iran - Intelligence Minister

By Staff, Khamenei.ir

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib warned the British government that it will have to pay the price for its measures aimed at creating insecurity in Iran.

In a recent interview with Khamenei.ir, the minister of intelligence stated that "England will pay for the measures it has taken to make Iran insecure and Iran International network is recognized by Iran as a terrorist organization and its operatives and affiliates will be pursued."

Without a doubt, the greatest “operation to influence” a country that was taken to destabilize that country and create unrest in it through hybrid warfare, was the one that took place at the time of the unrest and in the period following the unrest carried out by the United States, England, the Zionist regime, and Saudi Arabia, he added.

“In its implementation, the Zionist regime’s role was more obvious. In terms of propaganda, England’s role was clearer. In the expenditures that were made, Saudi Arabia’s role was evident. All of the financial support in the fields of propaganda, preparations, renting equipment for filming, providing facilities for journalists, and the distribution of food, etc. for that degenerate show in Berlin was provided by Saudi Arabia,” Khatib said.

“Unlike England, we will never support acts of terrorism and creation of insecurity in other countries. However, we also have no obligation to prevent insecurity in those countries either. Therefore, England will pay for the measures it has taken to try to make Iran insecure,” the intelligence minister warned.

“The Iran International network is recognized by Iran’s security agency as a terrorist organization and its operatives will be pursued by the Ministry of Intelligence. And from here on, any kind of connection with this terrorist organization will be considered to be tantamount to entering the field of terrorism and a threat to national security,” he cautioned.