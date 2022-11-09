- Home
Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border
access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies
News sources reported several explosions near the Iraqi-Syrian border early Wednesday morning.
Iraqi sources said several explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border and fighter jets and helicopters flew over the border strip.
Sabreen News said that the attack was carried out by the US occupation forces, while al-Mayadeen Network cited field sources as accusing the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity for being behind the drone attack on al-Qaim crossing.
The network further cited the sources as saying that the drones targeted two fuel cisterns that were heading towards Syria from Iraq. No human losses have been reported.
Comments
