No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border

Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

News sources reported several explosions near the Iraqi-Syrian border early Wednesday morning.

Iraqi sources said several explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border and fighter jets and helicopters flew over the border strip.

Sabreen News said that the attack was carried out by the US occupation forces, while al-Mayadeen Network cited field sources as accusing the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity for being behind the drone attack on al-Qaim crossing.

The network further cited the sources as saying that the drones targeted two fuel cisterns that were heading towards Syria from Iraq. No human losses have been reported.

Israel Syria Iraq UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border

Explosions Reported on Iraq-Syria Border

5 hours ago
Damascus Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Syrian Lands

Damascus Vows Its Anti-terror Battle to Continue Until Cleansing All Syrian Lands

5 hours ago
Bolton: ’Opposition’ Groups in Iran Arming with Weapons Smuggled from Iraqi Kurdistan

Bolton: ’Opposition’ Groups in Iran Arming with Weapons Smuggled from Iraqi Kurdistan

one day ago
US Aid Worker Shot Dead in Baghdad

US Aid Worker Shot Dead in Baghdad

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 09-11-2022 Hour: 01:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot