US Midterm Elections: Biden Urges Americans to ’Defend Democracy’, Trump Heavily Hints at New Run

By Staff, Agencies

US President Joe Biden on the eve of the country’s midterm elections asked Democrats to turn out en masse at the polls to ‘protect democracy’. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump hinted he will seek the White House again in 2024.

“We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it,” Biden said on Monday speaking to a crowd in Black University, near Baltimore. “The power is in your hands… so vote, get out the vote,” he told Democrats.

Biden speech presented what he said was a “choice between two very different visions of America,” arguing that his administration has successfully covered the world's largest economy out of the COVID pandemic, with unemployment rate of 3.75 percent and booming manufacturing industries.

On the other side, Donald Trump has heavily hinted that he may run for president again and on Monday he said he will make a “big announcement” on November 15 at his Mar-a-Lago resort, where he is widely expected to announce the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“If you support the decline for all of America, then you must absolutely vote for the radical left Democrats. And if you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about,” Trump said.

The former president also revealed he knew the difference between socialism and communism as he claimed that under President Biden the US has skipped the first and gone straight to the second.

More than 43 million Americans have already cast their ballots, either in person or through the mail, according to the US Elections Project, which tracks early voting.

But final results may not be known until days -- or in some cases even weeks -- after election day, setting the stage for what promise to be acrimonious challenges.