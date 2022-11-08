- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
US Aid Worker Shot Dead in Baghdad
By Staff, Agencies
Assailants have shot dead an American aid worker in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner in the Iraqi capital in recent years, police officials said.
The man was shot in his car on Monday as he entered the street where he lives in Karrada, a lively commercial district in the heart of the Iraqi capital.
“Our initial investigation and eyewitnesses showed that armed men were trying to kidnap the American citizen,” an Iraqi police major said.
Two security officials confirmed a United States citizen who worked for an international aid organization had been killed without giving his name.
Police sources also said that the man’s wife and child were in the car with him but were not hurt.
The attack occurred after the man was cut off while driving in the streets by one car, while assailants in another car shot him dead.
Comments
- Related News