Biden Speaks with Netanyahu For First Time Since Election Win
By Staff, Agencies
US President Joe Biden spoke with the Zionist entity’s opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, just days after Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party came out on top in a parliamentary election, a spokesperson from Likud said.
US Ambassador to the occupied territories Thomas Nides also called the current opposition leader and “congratulated him on his victory and told him I look forward to working together to maintain the unbreakable bond” between the two sides.
Netanyahu was ousted from power last year after 12 consecutive years as the Zionist entity’s longest-serving prime minister, having served an additional three years before that.
