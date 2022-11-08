’Superpowers’ Never Dare to Attack Iran; Disintegration Plans to Fail – Army Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said even those who claim to be superpowers do not dare to attack Iran, stressing that the enemies will fail to achieve their "ominous goal" to disintegrate the Islamic Republic.

"After 40 years [since the Islamic Revolution], no one and no country, even those who claim to be superpowers, dare to invade Iran and even think about it," General Mousavi said.

He said the enemies wish to partition Iran, cause insecurity and destruction, disrupt economy and production and hinder the country's scientific and technological progress, but they will never achieve their "vicious goals."

Mousavi noted that the enemies did everything they could during the recent riots that hit Iran, planning and organizing them and providing intelligence and financial services to rioters.

"Separatist groups and Persian-language satellite networks and messengers and the like are also directly involved and responsible for field command," the general added, stressing the importance of remaining vigilant.

Riots broke out in Iran in mid-September after the death of a young Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in Tehran and was pronounced dead three days later in hospital.

An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization concluded that Amini’s death was caused by illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

In the meantime, rioters went on rampage across the country, brutally attacking security officers and causing massive damage to public property as Western powers, especially the United States, provided support.

Late last month, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] issued a joint statement to highlight the major role of foreign spy agencies, especially the CIA, in orchestrating the violent riots.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian commander reminded that the Americans had admitted more than 10 years ago to have resorted to smart phones and applications to obtain their goals in Iran.

"They themselves said that millions of internet users were their soldiers. We should be vigilant," he advised.

Mousavi pointed to the country's achievements in defense industry, particularly the recent inauguration of the production line of the long-range Sayad B4 missile, and said only few countries have such a combination of technologies.

He said the Iranian nation should become aware of the country's advancements and the path towards independence, stating that the enemies are fearful of Iran's power and capabilities.

Iran's Defense Ministry on Sunday unveiled the upgraded version of the domestically-designed and manufactured Bavar-373 [Belief-373] surface-to-air missile system, and inaugurated the production line of long-range Sayad B4 missile.

During the test, a stationary target was detected at a range of more than 450 kilometers by the optimized radar of the Bavar 373 system and hit within the range of more than 300 kilometers.