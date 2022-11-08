Iran Offers to Help Iraq in Defense Industry, Fighting Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri expressed his country’s readiness to share its experiences in the war on terrorism and in the defense industry with Iraq to help the neighboring state’s security.

“The Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran enjoy high potentialities and capabilities in various fields, including the fight against terrorism and defense industry and can transfer this experience and knowledge to the Iraqi armed forces to help bolster security in Iraq,” General Baqeri said in a telephone conversation with new Iraqi Minister of Defense Thabet Muhammad al-Abbasi on Monday.

“The level of the two countries’ military relations does not conform to my expectations. The two countries' people and armed forces must have excellent relations with each other and [realization of] this issue is among important responsibilities of me and you,” he added.

Baqeri expressed regret that some clauses of a memorandum of understanding signed between the two countries in 2015 to improve defense cooperation have not been implemented, saying Iranian and Iraqi commanders and officials need to hold consultations at various levels to strengthen more effective interaction.

The Iraqi defense minister, for his part, said his country's government and nation would never forget Iran's role in the fight against terrorism and the defeat of the Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group and would always be grateful for the Iranian people and Armed Forces in this regard.

Abbasi added that the Iraqi armed forces are ready to boost military cooperation with Iran.