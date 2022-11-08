No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Iran Summons Norwegian Envoy Over Parliament President’s Comments

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned Norway’s ambassador to Tehran in protest at the “unacceptable” remarks by the European country’s parliament president about the Islamic Republic.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s director general of Western Europe Department summoned the Norwegian ambassador on Monday.

In the meeting, the ministry strongly condemned and rejected the Norwegian parliament head’s comments in an interview with a hostile media outlet in support of riots and his interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.

The Norwegian envoy said the protest would be conveyed to Oslo.

In a recent interview with an anti-Iran, Saudi-backed network based in London, Norwegian Parliament President Masoud Gharahkhani encouraged those behind the recent riots in Iran to continue their actions, declaring his firm support for them.

whatshot