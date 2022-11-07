No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Friday

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Friday
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday November 11, 2022 as the Resistance group celebrates its Martyr's Day.

The event is scheduled to start at 14:30 Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

