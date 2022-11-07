- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Friday
folder_openLebanon access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Friday November 11, 2022 as the Resistance group celebrates its Martyr's Day.
The event is scheduled to start at 14:30 Beirut time.
Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:
Website: english.alahednews.com.lb
Twitter: @English_AlAhed
Telegram: Eng_ahed
