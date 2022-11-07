Syria Air Force Destroys Terrorists Positions, Kills 93

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian air force, in response to an attack by terrorists of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group on positions of government forces in Latakia, destroyed a terrorist training camp, said Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, Sputnik reported.

"As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed. Ninety-three terrorists were killed, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," Yegorov told a briefing.

Yegorov added that the air force destroyed a drone assembly workshop, and up to 40 strike drones, preventing terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces and Syrian government forces.

He also explained that the air force strike was conducted in response to an attack by terrorists against Syrian government forces in the province of Latakia.

"In the province of Latakia, as a result of a series of drone attacks carried out by terrorists from the Ghani region on the positions of government forces in the Jurin and Safsaf regions, five Syrian soldiers were killed and five wounded," he said.

In addition, over the past day, five shelling incidents were recorded from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Yegorov noted.

According to him, the Syrian security forces killed 12 terrorists and detained 16 more in the province of Daraa in a week. They were reportedly involved in terrorist attacks against civilians.