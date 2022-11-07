Poll: Half of Germans Think Government’s Anti-Energy Crisis Program Pointless in Winter

By Staff, Agencies

Half of the Germans believe that the measures adopted by the federal government to combat the energy crisis will not protect their finances during winter, a survey conducted by the Institute for New Social Answers [INSA] for the German media found on Monday.

The poll showed that 50% of respondents think that the government's anti-crisis measures "will not help them make through the winter in terms of finances." Only slightly more than one-third [36%] believe otherwise.

While 58% said they would be able to pay the bills this winter, 28% said they would not. Among those who earn less than 1,000 euros [$994] only 36% said they had enough money to pay the bills. German media said this showed that the energy crisis was an "existential crisis" for many.

Every third German this year has no money for Christmas presents. At the same time, 46% said they can afford presents despite the crisis.

Almost every fourth German [23%] is afraid of losing their job due to growing energy prices, the poll showed, while 67% believe that the crisis will not affect their employment.

There was no information concerning the timeframe and scale of the poll.

In October, the German parliament approved, against the backdrop of the energy crisis in Europe, a 200-billion-euro emergency plan. The funds will be used to support the national economy until 2024 including down payments on gas bills for private households starting in December.