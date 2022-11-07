US Forces Loot 43 More Oil Tankers from Syria’s Oil Fields

By Staff, Agencies

Local sources in Syria’s northeast once again reported that the American occupation forces looted Syrian oil and transferred it to Iraq.

The US forces looted tankers loaded with oil from the Hasaka countryside and headed towards the Iraqi lands.

Local sources in Al-Yaarubiyah countryside told state-run SANA news agency that a convoy, including 43 tankers loaded with the stolen Syrian oil from the oil wells occupied by the American occupation forces left over the past hours across the Al-Mahmoudiyeh illegal crossing and entered northern Iraq.

The American forces brought out tens of tankers of stolen oil from the Syrian territories towards Iraqi lands via the illegal border crossings in the Hasaka countryside.

The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.

In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said: “We’re keeping [Syria’s] oil. We have the oil. The oil is secure. We left troops behind only for the oil.”

Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country’s natural resources.