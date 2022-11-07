- Home
Tehran: ’Ghaem 100’ Satellite Carrier Launch Shows National Authority
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the successful launch of the "Ghaem 100" satellite carrier demonstrates Iran's national authority.
In a tweet on Monday, the Iranian diplomat called the successful launch of "Ghaem 100" another demonstration of the national authority and ability of Iran's young scientists to achieve science and new technologies despite the sanctions.
Kanaani added that such achievements make the enemies of Iran angry.
On November 5, the Islamic Revolution Guard Aerospace Force successfully test-launched the 'Ghaem 100' satellite carrier into suborbital space.
The test-launch was carried out in the presence of the IRG Aerospace Division Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and a group of officials of the country's armed forces on Saturday.
'Ghaem 100' three-stage solid fuel carrier is capable of placing satellites weighing 80 kg into orbit 500 kilometers from the earth's surface.
