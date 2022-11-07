No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns

US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns
folder_openYemen access_time 11 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement warned about the United States and the United Kingdom's fresh malicious intentions in the war-ravaged country.

Ali al-Qahoum, a member of Ansarullah's Political Bureau, raised the alarm in an interview with Beirut-based al-Mayadeen network on Sunday.

There is "a direct US military presence in Yemen, and an influx of US forces, specifically in Hadhramaut," he said, referring to Yemen's biggest province, which spans from the country's center towards its eastern areas.

"There is also an influx of British forces into al-Mahrah," he added, referring to Yemen's second-largest province that neighbors Hadhramaut to the east.

The US and the UK were preparing for a fresh round of escalation in Yemen, he further warned without elaborating.

The Western countries have been contributing heavily and unabatedly to a war of aggression that a Saudi Arabia-led coalition has been waging against Yemen since 2015.

The coalition has been seeking, unsuccessfully though, to restore Yemen's power to the country's former Western- and Riyadh-aligned officials. The war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Washington and London have been providing the coalition with direct arms, logistical, and political support, including through outfitting it with precision-guided ammunitions that the Saudi-led forces have been using amply against Yemen's civilian population.

Al-Qahoum said new US and British military delegations had arrived in Yemen earlier this week.

Reporting on Wednesday, Yemen Press Agency cited informed local sources as saying that Hadhramaut's Provincial Governor, Mabkhout bin Madi, had held a face-to-face meeting with the US delegation in his office.

The Ansarullah official, however, asserted that despite the Western states' apparent preparations for a new flare-up in Yemen, "the Yemenis are ready to defend their dignity and every inch of their country."

"Ansarullah has military capabilities that preserve Yemen's sovereignty and independence," he added.

ansarullah SaudiArabia UnitedStates UnitedKingdom SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns

US, UK Preparing for Fresh Escalation in Yemen, Ansarullah Warns

11 hours ago
New Batch of US Troops Enter Hadhramaut Amid Washington’s Bids to Loot Yemeni Oil

New Batch of US Troops Enter Hadhramaut Amid Washington’s Bids to Loot Yemeni Oil

4 days ago
Yemeni Fisherman Martyred, Two Wounded as US Navy Fires on Their Boat Off Arabian Sea Coast

Yemeni Fisherman Martyred, Two Wounded as US Navy Fires on Their Boat Off Arabian Sea Coast

5 days ago
Yemen Can’t Wait: 19 million Suffer Food Insecurity as Saudi Siege Continues

Yemen Can’t Wait: 19 million Suffer Food Insecurity as Saudi Siege Continues

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-11-2022 Hour: 02:20 Beirut Timing

whatshot