Raisi: Enemies’ Anti-Iran Plots Fell Through, Cities “Fully Safe”

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says the enemies sought to foment insecurity across the country by wreaking havoc like what they did in Syria and Libya, adding that their plot fell through as Iran is fully safe and secure.

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian students on Saturday, a day after millions of people from all walks of life took to the streets across the country to mark the anniversary of the US embassy takeover by university students in the capital Tehran in 1979.

Raisi lauded great achievements made by elite university students over the years, saying such progress compelled Iran’s enemies to hatch new plots against the country.

Pointing to recent riots that caused mayhem across the country, the Iranian president said, “Rabble-rousing and attempts to disrupt the country are different from protests, and rioters and those who create insecurity must be dealt with decisively.”

“Today, Iran and our various cities are safe. The Americans and our enemies sought to make the country insecure by implementing examples of their work in Libya and Syria, but they achieved nothing except failure,” he said.

The nationwide rallies on Friday marked the 43rd anniversary of the US embassy takeover, better known as Den of Espionage, which is called the National Day against Global Arrogance. Iranian demonstrators in 900 cities chanted slogans and carried banners against the US and the "Israeli" regime, strongly condemning their hostile policies against the Islamic establishment.

Riots broke out in Iran on September 16 after the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old fainted at a police station in the capital, Tehran, and was pronounced dead at a hospital three days later. An official report by Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization said that Amini’s controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

The rioters have been going on a rampage across the country, attacking security officers, resorting to vandalism against public property, and desecrating religious sanctities.

Last week, Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said the United States and the United Kingdom were “directly” involved in the recent riots, adding that dozens of terrorists affiliated with the Zionist regime and anti-revolution groups have also been detained in the unrest.