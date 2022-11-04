No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Amir Abdollahian Reacts to Biden’s Anti-Iran Remarks

Amir Abdollahian Reacts to Biden’s Anti-Iran Remarks
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian responded to US President Joe Biden's recent remarks against Iran, telling him to stop double standards and supporting Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group.

"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH is reaching out for an agreement," Amir Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account.

The foreign minister further told the US president "Mr. Biden: end this hypocrisy—incl support for terror & ISIS."

After Joe Biden said in meddlesome remarks on Thursday that “We’re going to free Iran,” Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi reacted to his remarks by saying that Iran was freed 43 years ago.

"The President of the United States uttered words out of distraction and said that they are looking for Iran's liberation. Mr. President! Iran was freed 43 years ago and got out of your captivity and we will never be your cow [cohort] to milk it again," Raisi said while addressing a public rally in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, which was held as part of nationwide rallies to mark the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance on the anniversary US embassy takeover on Nov. 4, 1979.

Iran JoeBiden hossein amir abdollahian daesh UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
Amir Abdollahian Reacts to Biden’s Anti-Iran Remarks

Amir Abdollahian Reacts to Biden’s Anti-Iran Remarks

one hour ago
IRG Chief: Enemies Turtle into Defensive Shell Fearing Iran’s Action

IRG Chief: Enemies Turtle into Defensive Shell Fearing Iran’s Action

2 hours ago
National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

3 hours ago
Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions - Raisi

Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions - Raisi

3 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 04-11-2022 Hour: 02:24 Beirut Timing

whatshot