Amir Abdollahian Reacts to Biden’s Anti-Iran Remarks
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian responded to US President Joe Biden's recent remarks against Iran, telling him to stop double standards and supporting Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group.
"Simultaneous with open support for violence & terror during recent riots in Iran, WH is reaching out for an agreement," Amir Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account.
The foreign minister further told the US president "Mr. Biden: end this hypocrisy—incl support for terror & ISIS."
After Joe Biden said in meddlesome remarks on Thursday that “We’re going to free Iran,” Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi reacted to his remarks by saying that Iran was freed 43 years ago.
"The President of the United States uttered words out of distraction and said that they are looking for Iran's liberation. Mr. President! Iran was freed 43 years ago and got out of your captivity and we will never be your cow [cohort] to milk it again," Raisi said while addressing a public rally in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, which was held as part of nationwide rallies to mark the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance on the anniversary US embassy takeover on Nov. 4, 1979.
