FIFA Urges World Cup Participants Not to Drag Football into Political Battle

By Staff, Agencies

The International Football Federation [FIFA] has urged participants in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar to focus on the tournament itself rather than drag football into political or ideological battle, according to a letter obtained by British broadcaster.

"We know football does not live in a vacuum and we are equally aware that there are many challenges and difficulties of a political nature all around the world. But please do not allow football to be dragged into every ideological or political battle that exists," FIFA president Gianni Infantino and general secretary Fatma Samoura were quoted by the British broadcaster as saying in the letter.

The FIFA chiefs also said that the organization tried to respect all opinions without giving lectures on morality, adding that everyone would be welcome in Qatar regardless of their views, religion, race or background.

The first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and the Arab world is scheduled to be held from November 20 to December 18. As expected, the event in Qatar will be the most expensive in the history of football competitions. The Qatari authorities have previously reported that hosting the World Cup would cost the country about $200 billion.

FIFA adopted guidelines in 2016, after it awarded Qatar the right to host the championship, that prohibit infringements on human rights. During Qatar's preparations for this international football tournament, a large number of human rights organizations, activists and football experts spoke out against the violation of migrant workers' rights.