IRG Chief: Enemies Turtle into Defensive Shell Fearing Iran’s Action

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard, Major General Hossein Salami underlined that the enemies are deeply concerned about Iran’s action, which is why their forces have retreated into a defensive shell.

In remarks on the sidelines of massive demonstrations marking the National Day Against Global Arrogance in Tehran on Friday morning, the IRG chief said the enemies have become frustrated with their policies against Iran.

“The enemies that said they were not focusing on the JCPOA have now focused on the domestic issues of Iran,” General Salami said.

The enemies have put their forces on alert, the commander noted, adding, “They are worried that the Islamic Republic may take action against them. Accordingly, they have now retreated into a defensive shell for fear of Iran’s action against them. Indeed, this demonstrates the truth about us.”

Major General Salami further vowed revenge for the martyrdom of Iranian people in the recent terrorist attack on the Shah-e Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, noting that the enemies will also have to pay the price for their interfering and malicious measures amid the recent riots in the country.

The IRG does not say where and how it will respond to the enemy’s acts of interference, but the adversaries are going to realize it on the “day of incident,” the commander warned.

Last week, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri cautioned all domestic and foreign elements who have masterminded and perpetrated the brutal crime in Shiraz that they will soon receive punishment for their heinous act in an ambush set by the Islamic Republic of Iran’s law enforcement, security and intelligence forces.

Major General Baqeri also reminded the deceived people and rioters that they are undoubtedly an accomplice in the horrific crime, cautioning that the security, calm and lives of Iranians are the red lines for the Armed Forces.