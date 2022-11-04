No Script

National Day Against Global Arrogance: Iranians Stage Massive Nationwide Rallies to Mark US Embassy Takeover

folder_openIran access_time 37 minutes ago
By News Agencies

Iranians marked the US embassy takeover anniversary with huge nationwide rallies. 

Aban 13 [November 4] is the National Day of Fighting Global Arrogance in Iran, on which Iranians gather in rallies to commemorate the day.

On Aban13, 1358 A.H. [Nov 4, 1979], Iranian students took over the US embassy in Tehran. On the same day the previous year, a group of Iranian high school and university students had been killed by the security forces of the Shah regime in a protest demonstration.

Iran UnitedStates USEmbassy IslamicRevolution

whatshot

Breaking news

Amir Abdollahian: [US President Joe] Biden has to stop the hypocritical behavior and supporting the terrorist ‘Daesh’ organization
Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian : The White House was promoting violence in the latest riots, and was seeking in parallel to reach a nuclear agreement