Iran Not Intimidated by West’s Threats, Sanctions - Raisi

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi pointed to the western countries' support for the recent riots in Iran, saying that the sanctions and threats will not be able to hinder the Iranian nation's progress.

Raisi addressed a public rally in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, which was held as part of nationwide rallies to mark the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance on the anniversary US embassy takeover on November 4, 1979.

"Today's symbol of arrogance is the ruling system in the United States that is according to Imam Khomeini [RA], the Great Satan," Raisi said at the beginning of his speech.

"Arrogance seeks to destroy many nations and peoples in the world and endanger their material and spiritual interests in order to secure its interests," he added.

"Had it not been for the move taken by students who followed the Imam's path, the fight against arrogance would be incomplete," Raisi underlined, adding that the "Day of Fight against Global Arrogance is a symbol of Iran's might."

"The President of the United States uttered words out of distraction and said that they are looking for Iran's liberation. Mr. President! Iran was freed 43 years ago and got out of your captivity and we will never be your milk cow [cohort] again," Raisi told Joe Biden.

He then added that "The Iranian nation has declared these positions many times through its insight and its good knowledge of the enemy."

Raisi further noted that the younger generation in Iran has the same view toward the United States as their fathers and mothers did at the time of the Islamic Revolution.

He pointed to the western countries' support for the rioters in the recent riots in Iran, saying that the country will not be intimidated by their sanctions and threats.

Raisi also noted that the sanctions and threats will not be able to hinder the Iranian nation's progress, pointing out that the country's economy is recovering from the sanctions and it is advancing while the pressures are still in place, which is why the US and western countries are angry.

"Do you really think that we will be stopped by your threats and sanctions? You are looking to slow down the pace of the Iranian nation's movement, but that's just a dream! Our men and women will not allow your malicious dreams to come true. They wanted to isolate Iran, but they failed."

Raisi also pointed out that Iran has grown too strong and that there are not any problems in the region than can be solved without Iran's role.

Everybody should learn that the Islamic Revolution has gained a major progress thanks to the blessings of the martyrs; we are strong because of our martyrs, the recommendations of late Imam Khomeini, and Leader [Imam Khamenei], as well as the people’s presence in this arena, the Iranian president noted.

The enemy wants to target our unity and solidarity, and to prevent students from studying at our universities. The enemy wants to target our self-esteem, but has failed to harm Iran’s security and stability, Raisi also stated.