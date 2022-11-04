‘Israeli’ Warplanes Conduct New Aerial Aggression in Gaza Strip

By Staff, Agencies

Local Palestinian media reported a new aggression by the ‘Israeli’ occupation warplanes on Palestinian resistance group's positions in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning.

According to Palestine Today's news Arabic-language website, Palestinian sources reported the attack of Zionist regime's warplanes on Palestinian resistance group's positions in the Gaza Strip on Friday morning.

According to this report, the Zionist warplanes targeted a Palestinian resistance group's position in the center of the Gaza Strip with three airstrikes on Friday morning.

The report added that the sound of explosions was heard in the center of Gaza al-Maghazi crossing.

The sources added that the Zionist warplanes continued to fly in the sky of the Gaza Strip at different altitudes and the attacks did not cause any casualties.

The Shehab News Agency also reported that the Zionist regime's warplanes bombed a resistance group's position in the Bureij refugee camp located in the Gaza Strip.

Shehab also added that Zionist bombardments on Friday morning caused a power outage in many parts of al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza.

At the same time, Palestinian resistance responded to the attacks with their anti-aircraft machine guns in the north of Gaza.

The ‘Israeli’ military spokesman claimed that three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Zionist settlements adjacent to Gaza on Thursday evening and that the airstrikes were a response to them.

Palestinian sources announced on Thursday evening that the siren went off in occupied Palestinian lands in a number of Zionist settlements near Gaza.

The Hebrew media outlets claimed that at least one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Zionist settlements.

Meanwhile, the Zionist military claimed to have intercepted a rocket that had been fired from the Gaza Strip.

The ‘Israeli’ military radio said that sirens went off in the Zionist settlements adjacent to Gaza.