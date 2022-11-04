No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Election: Final Results Show Netanyahu Bloc At 64 Seats

‘Israeli’ Election: Final Results Show Netanyahu Bloc At 64 Seats
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Benjamin Netanyahu and his right-wing allies secured a majority of 64 seats out of 120 in the Zionist entity’s parliament [Knesset] following Tuesday's general election, the ‘Israeli’ electoral commission said Thursday.

With 32 seats for Netanyahu's Likud party, 18 for ultra-Orthodox parties, and 14 for a far-right alliance, his rightist bloc won a total of 64 seats, according to results published by the commission.

The opposition bloc of centrist outgoing prime minister Yair Lapid won 51 seats.

Earlier in the day, Lapid congratulated Netanyahu and instructed his staff to prepare an organized transition of power, his office said.

The 73-year-old Netanyahu secured his comeback after 14 months in opposition. He remains on trial over corruption allegations, which he denies, with the case returning to court on Monday.

Netanyahu had already begun talks with coalition partners on the makeup of a new government, Hebrew media reported, but there was no immediate confirmation from his Likud party.

Netanyahu will be given 42 days to form a government.

Netanyahu, who has served as premier for longer than anyone in the occupation entity’s 74-history, will then be tasked with sharing out cabinet posts with his coalition partners.

Israel BenjaminNetanyahu YairLapid IsraeliElections

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Election: Final Results Show Netanyahu Bloc At 64 Seats

‘Israeli’ Election: Final Results Show Netanyahu Bloc At 64 Seats

4 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Elections: Netanyahu Poised to Win According to Exit Polls

‘Israeli’ Elections: Netanyahu Poised to Win According to Exit Polls

2 days ago
Voting Kicks Off in the ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Fifth Elections in Four Years

Voting Kicks Off in the ‘Israeli’ Entity’s Fifth Elections in Four Years

3 days ago
“Israeli” Elections: Polls Show Netanyahu Bloc One Seat Short of Majority

“Israeli” Elections: Polls Show Netanyahu Bloc One Seat Short of Majority

6 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 04-11-2022 Hour: 12:10 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Amir Abdollahian: [US President Joe] Biden has to stop the hypocritical behavior and supporting the terrorist ‘Daesh’ organization
Iranian FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian : The White House was promoting violence in the latest riots, and was seeking in parallel to reach a nuclear agreement