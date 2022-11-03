- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- 40 Years of Hezbollah
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Stabbing Op in Old Al-Quds: Palestinian Martyred, Three ‘Israeli’ Officers Injured
By Al-Ahed News
At least three Zionist police officers have been injured in a heroic stabbing operation that was carried out a young Palestinian man in the occupied al-Quds’ Old City.
Zionist media outlets reported that the ‘Israeli’ occupation police opened fire at the perpetrator amid high security mobilization in both the Old City and the holy al-Aqsa Mosque. The Hebrew media also noted that injuries are either mild or moderate.
Later, the perpetrator of the heroic operation, identified as 20-year-old Badr Amer, was pronounced martyred as he was left bleeding after sustaining injuries by the ‘Israeli’ fire in the place of the operation. Amer is a resident of Beit Hanina.
Separately, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry reported that an ‘Israeli’ raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday has left a Palestinian man martyred as violent confrontations broke out after the raid.
The martyr was identified as Dawoud Mahmoud Rayyan, 42 years old.
In further details, the Zionist occupation troops carried out an early-morning raid on the home of a Palestinian they claimed was responsible for the car-ramming operation that left a soldier badly injured at a checkpoint close to the city of Modiin on Wednesday.
The 54-year-old man was shot dead at the site of the operation.
The ‘Israeli’ military claimed in a statement that during its attack in the town of Beit Duqu, northwest of al-Quds, that its soldiers used riot dispersal tools and fired at Palestinians who were throwing rocks and petrol bombs, adding that "hits were identified."
Comments
- Related News