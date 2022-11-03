No Script

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Eighteen Palestinians In the Occupied West Bank

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped on Thursday eighteen Palestinians in several areas across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Media outlets stated that the occupation troops stormed different neighborhoods in the cities of Nablus and Jenin, the towns of Beit Rima and Beit Sira in Ramallah, and the Aida refugee camp in Bethlehem and al-Fawwar in al-Khalil, and detained the Palestinians.

Earlier on Wednesday, the occupation troops kidnapped thirteen Palestinians in the West Bank.

Bethlehem Nablus Palestine ramallah jenin westbank alkhalil IsraeliOccupation

