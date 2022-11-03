No Script

Islamic Revolution Challenging US Fake Hegemony in Region, World – Iran’s Chief of Staff

By Staff, Agencies

44 years after its victory, the Islamic Revolution of Iran is challenging US' fake hegemony in the region and the world, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said.

In a statement on Thursday, General Baqeri issued a message congratulating the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, which read the following:

Today, 44 years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, this inspiring revolution has now been able to challenge Americans' fake hegemony in the region and the world.

The octopus hands of this colonial government are being cut off in countries one after another, and the walls of the US's backyard are collapsing today.

Well-known American institutions, theorists, and strategists have foreseen the decline of this country, acknowledging that the unipolar world order led by the United States is passing its final days.

A multi-polar world will appear in the near future, in which the Islamic Republic of Iran is one of the most effective players, the top Iranian commander asserted.

The 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, which falls on November 4 this year, is known as Student Day in Iran, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On this day 44 years ago, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage.

