New Batch of US Troops Enter Hadhramaut Amid Washington’s Bids to Loot Yemeni Oil

By Staff, Agencies

Amid Washington’s aggressive attempts to wrest control over energy reserves and plunder natural resources in conflict-plagued Yemen, a new batch of US military forces has entered the country’s oil-rich eastern province of Hadhramaut.

Yemen Press Agency, citing informed local sources who asked not to be named, reported that Hadhramaut Provincial Governor, Mabkhout bin Madi, had a face-to-face meeting with the US delegation in his office.

During the meeting, bin Madi complained to the American military officials about the Sanaa-based National Salvation Government’s decision to ban the Saudi-led coalition from exporting the Yemeni crude oil, asserting that the decision would have adverse effects on the global energy market.

The development comes as visits by Western officials to eastern Yemen has lately witnessed an accelerating trend, the most recent of which was the visit of French Ambassador to Aden, Jean-Marie Safa, in late September. The visits are viewed as West's efforts to secure its energy needs against the backdrop of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Back on July 28, a batch of US military forces landed at al-Ghaydah Airport in Yemen’s southeastern province of al-Mahrah onboard a flight from Riyan International Airport in Mukalla, which lies on the shores of the Arabian Sea and about 480 kilometers east of Aden.

Yemen Press Agency reported at the time that the arrival of the US forces was followed by a major disruption to internet connectivity in the Sayhut district, blaming the internet blackout on the installation of sophisticated surveillance devices by American troops.

Earlier, a top-ranking Yemeni official said US and British military trainers had arrived at a port in Mahrah on vessels loaded with munitions as well as military and logistical equipment.

The provincial governor, al-Qatabi Ali Hussein al-Faraj, told Yemen’s official Saba news agency on June 26 that large arms shipments aboard military vessels disembarked at the port of Nishtun, and that British and American military trainers were stationed at al-Ghaydah International Airport.

“The Saudi-led coalition of aggression is involved in the smuggling and trade of narcotics in the area in order to perpetuate insecurity, advance its fiendish plots, and deter the local population from confronting the invaders,” Faraj said at the time.

The senior Yemeni official noted that occupiers and their allied Takfiri militants were trying to plunge Mahrah province into utter chaos and confusion as locals were fiercely opposed to the presence of foreign forces.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.

The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.

While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.