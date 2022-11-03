Likud HQ Waited with Their Celebrations Until Bibi Arrived

By Bar Peleg, Haaretz

The celebrations in al-Quds’ [Jerusalem’s] International Convention Center were an opportunity for Likud activists to pat themselves on the back, but the main course only came at 3 a.m., with the arrival of their leader.

One hour before the exit polls were released, Benjamin Netanyahu’s office sent out an urgent message: “At this point, no event is scheduled; updates to follow.” Netanyahu was at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv, embarking on a blitz of live broadcasts, something that’s become a tradition on election day.

“We have 12 minutes to the closing of polling stations, sir,” one adviser told Netanyahu. He then faced the camera and said: “That’s still sufficient time. Get out and vote.” Another assistant was later heard saying: “Last time they put you to sleep,” while Netanyahu continued with his urgent messages. “We’re going for a tie and won’t win if you don’t come. It’s very important.”

At Likud headquarters at the International Conference Center in al-Quds [Jerusalem], the instructions regarding the event were adhered to, and the area remained deserted. The only people present were journalists, sitting on an elevated platform constructed for media broadcasters. Screens with Likud logos were ready, but exit polls were not broadcast just yet.

The tension was great. The Likud’s chief security officer explained that activists would enter the auditorium only after returning from polling stations. Even after exit polls were released for publication, he refused to express joy. “We are experienced from the last few times,” he said, “but we’re hoping that these polls reflect the final result.”

Tal Gilboa, who led the party’s campaign on the ground, also refrained from drawing conclusions. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I hope very much that after the hard work we managed to bring about the right-wing government the people want. We’re fed up with the sick incitement against Netanyahu and his voters; we’re not second-class 'citizens', and if you don’t yet understand, you will,” she said with conviction.

When asked about the expected role of Ben-Gvir in the new government, she stammered a bit, finally declaring: “I don’t understand: if Ben-Gvir and Smotrich got what they got, that’s what people want, isn’t it? That’s what democracy is about.”

At 10.29 P.M. the first message after the exit polls were published came out of Netanyahu’s bureau. This was an appeal to the Police Commissioner and the Central Elections Committee to send police reinforcements “to all polling stations in Arab communities, given the serious violent incidents, threats and atmosphere of terror prevailing there against right-wing representatives.” In the following two hours, Likud spokespersons issued six more such announcements. The Elections Committee denied these reports. “The committee is not aware of any unusual incidents in Arab communities,” it said.

“This campaign will be studied in schools”

Meanwhile, Likud activists started streaming towards the conference center. Orly Lev, who in the past protested against a bereaved family that had expressed their opposition to the Likud leader, was received with synchronized chants. A similar reception was given to Itzik Zarka, who cried “may your name be cursed, Bennett” at a funeral of a Border Policeman. Even more honor was given to Rami Ben-Yehuda, an activist who had been fired from the campaign after punching a demonstrator against Netanyahu in the face.” “Go for it, Rami,” yelled activists when he entered the auditorium.

“We traveled from one end of the country to another with a truck carrying a large screen, calling on everyone to get out and vote,” Ben-Yehuda told journalists. True to himself, he refused to apologize: “Sometimes you have to act in an 'un-statesmanlike' manner with people who have betrayed their values,” he said when asked if he regretted the harsh words he had used against opponents of Netanyahu.

Just before midnight, state and party flags were handed out to the hundreds of activists thronging the auditorium. Outside were many more who were trying to get in but were refused due to the limited space. At this stage, it was the turn of Knesset members and future cabinet members to enter the auditorium, trying to show restraint. First to arrive were the popular Amir Ohana, Galit Distel-Atbaryan and Miri Regev.

After Netanyahu announced his imminent arrival, they were joined by new acquisition Moshe Saada, together with veterans Yariv Levin, Yoav Kish, Boaz Bismuth and David Bitan. Surprising displays of affection were expressed toward Idit Silman, who had just recently defected to Likud. “She’s the reason we are here,” said one activist, with another blowing a shofar.

Sassi Abudarham, another Likud activist who joined the conversation, described Ekroni as the Likud’s main representative in Rishon Letzion. “He brought many people to Likud, and if we win, he played a great part in it.” Ekroni gave credit to voters, who came out of their apathy. “People realized that if we didn’t vote we’d get the present government for another four years,” he said. Activist Meir Cohen, defined as Likud’s “patron” in Ramle, walked around smiling, wearing a cap. “What Bibi did in this campaign will be studied in schools,” he said.

After a few hours of nerve-racking waiting, Netanyahu entered the auditorium just after 3 a.m. When the moderator announced “the next Prime Minister of ‘Israel’,” the crowd started running toward the podium, ready for the evening’s main course. Netanyahu and his wife did not disappoint. Sara blew kisses and hearts all around, and Netanyahu started talking on the backdrop of cries: “Bibi is back.” Upon hearing a new cry, “governance,” Sara nodded in assent.