Raisi: Instigators of Syrian Crisis Shall be Defeated in Tehran Too

By Staff, Agencies

Syria is now in a position to expand its strategic ties with Iran by focusing on economic cooperation, after defeating its enemies, according to Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

During a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mikdad in Tehran, Raisi affirmed that Iran will remain steadfast in its pursuit of growth, justice, and resistance.

The Iranian president further stated that Syria is now in a position to expand its strategic ties with Iran by focusing on economic cooperation, after defeating its enemies.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Raisi noted that the same parties who pushed Syria to the crisis are working against Iran.

He also emphasized that when the enemy recognized that all its coup attempts and wars and years of threats, terror, and sanctions were unable to halt Iran’s development, they openly carried out the plot to stir riots against Iranians.

Raisi reaffirmed that attempts to destabilize Iran are symptoms of the enemy's rage and desperation to achieve its objectives in Iran and the region.

Mikdad, for his part, condemned the terrorist attack on the Shah-e-Cheragh Shrine in Shiraz and reiterated that the Iranian-Syrian strategic relations will continue on their current course.

The Syrian diplomat further highlighted his country’s commitment to and interest in expanding commercial ties with Iran.

The Syrian people have for years been the target of an imperialist-led onslaught that heavily weakened the government's capacities to rebuild the nation, which has made it difficult for public works to attend to reparations and emergencies.

Syria has recently been through harsh circumstances, ranging from frequent ‘Israeli’ attacks, looting sprees of oil by the US occupation forces, recurring aggressions from Turkey, as well as terrorist attacks from Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’].

Yet, despite all these pressures, Syria remains strong in confronting any such aggressions.