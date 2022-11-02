No Script

Blast in Kabul Hits Bus Carrying Employees, Injures Seven

4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A blast hit a bus carrying employees in the Afghan capital on Wednesday morning, police said, injuring seven people.

"Due to a blast on a mini bus from the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, seven have been injured," said Khalid Zadran, Kabul's police spokesperson, adding the explosion was caused by a roadside mine.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast.

Several attacks have taken place in urban areas in recent months. Last month an attack by gunmen on a vehicle in western Afghanistan, which was claimed by Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’] group, killed five medical personnel employed by Taliban security forces.

The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since they took over the country in 2021.

Though large-scale fighting has ended since foreign forces withdrew over a year ago, the United Nations has said security is deteriorating.

