No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank
folder_openPalestine access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped fourteen Palestinians in different areas across the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces stormed several neighborhoods in the city of Tulkarm, Nour Shams camp in the east, Aqabat Jaber camps in Jericho and Aida Camp in Bethlehem, and the towns of al-Issawiya in occupied al-Quds, Kafil Hares in Salfit, Beita in Nablus, and al-Nubani farms in Ramallah, and kidnapped the Palestinians.

Earlier on Tuesday, the occupation forces kidnapped nine Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Palestine westbank IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap 14 Palestinians In the West Bank

6 hours ago
Families Urge Red Cross to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Release Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs

Families Urge Red Cross to Pressure ‘Israel’ to Release Bodies of Palestinian Martyrs

8 hours ago
The Lions’ Den Promises the ‘Israeli’ Enemy with Astonishing, Tough Strikes

The Lions’ Den Promises the ‘Israeli’ Enemy with Astonishing, Tough Strikes

10 hours ago
‘Israel’ Steals 616,000 More Square Meters of Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

‘Israel’ Steals 616,000 More Square Meters of Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 02-11-2022 Hour: 02:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot