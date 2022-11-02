Imam Khamenei: America Is No Untouchable Power, Retaliation for Soleimani Assassination Imminent

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei refuted the idea that the US embassy takeover was the beginning of disputes between Iran and the US, saying the Americans are lying when they promote that falsehood.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks during a meeting with students from across the country on Wednesday, ahead of the national Student Day and the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, which Iranians celebrate on November 4.

Imam Khamenei stated that all anti-Iran events have the traces of the US in them.

“The Americans have made it clear that they killed Martyr Leader Qassem Soleimani, and they were proud of this, and they supported the Zionists’ killing of our nuclear scientists,” Imam Khamenei said.

The Americans seized billions of dollars of the Iranian people’s money in different countries, His Eminence added, advising them to learn that “we will never forget the martyrdom of Hajj Qassem Soleimani, we are determined on our stance [retaliation] and we will carry it out in the suitable time.”

“Some think that America is an untouchable power, but if we look at the events of this day [November 4], it turns out that no, it is completely vulnerable,” he said.

Imam Khamenei was making a reference to the takeover of the American embassy in Tehran, also known in Iran as the “Den of Espionage,” less than a year after the Islamic Revolution toppled the US-backed Pahlavi dictatorship in 1979.

He said November 4 — the 13th of Aban — is a historic day which will not be forgotten. “Use these experiences. The future belongs to you,” he told the students.

“They say the reason the Americans stood against the Iranian people was the move you made in the embassy,” he said. “That is, ‘you attacked our embassy and a dispute emerged between us [which led to] a fight and an enmity.’ They lie. This is not the case.”

Rather, Imam Khamenei went on to say, the beginning of disputes between Iran and the US was August 19, 1953, when the Americans staged a coup against the national government of Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh.