40 Years of Hezbollah

 

Finland Urges Turkey, Hungary to Swiftly Approve Swedish, Finnish NATO Bids

By Staff, Agencies

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Tuesday urged Hungary and Turkey to swiftly approve the Swedish and Finnish applications for membership in the NATO defense alliance.

Hungary and Turkey are the only two remaining NATO members to not yet have ratified the applications.

"All eyes are now on Hungary and Turkey. We are waiting for these countries to ratify our applications. I think it would be important that this would happen preferably sooner than later," Marin told a joint news conference with other Nordic leaders, Reuters reported.

Finland and Sweden last week reiterated they would join NATO at the same time, presenting a united front to Turkey.

The Nordic neighbors asked to join the NATO alliance in May in response to the Russia-Ukraine war, but ran into objections from Turkey which has accused the two of harboring groups it deems terrorists.

