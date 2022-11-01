No Script

England Star Saka Fit for World Cup

By Staff, Agencies

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is confident that Bukayo Saka will feature for England at the 2022 World Cup, despite sustaining a leg injury against Nottingham Forest.

When asked whether Saka will miss the eagerly-anticipated competition, as per The Guardian, he replied: “Hopefully not.”

“It was a bad kick right from the beginning and he was limping. But I didn’t see anything further than that, so let’s see how he is in the next couple of days. I think he got kicked a few times,” he continued.

England will begin the World Cup campaign on November 21 against Iran, in a game that Saka will hope to make his mark in.

The group also features the US and fierce rival Wales.

And after missing a penalty in the European Championships final, Saka is desperate to redeem himself.

