Poll: Record-High 56 Percent Americans Say Local Crime Has Surged

By Staff, Agencies

The number of Americans who believe that crime in their respective neighborhoods has surged in the past year has reached the highest in over a decade, according to a new Gallup poll.

A total of 56 percent American adults reported an increase in local crime, marking a five point increase over last year. On the other hand, 76 percent of Americans believe there is more crime nationally compared to the last year.

Last October, after the Federal Bureau of Investigation's [FBI] 2020 crime report showed a sharp increase in the US, the perception of crime of Republicans jumped from 38 to 67 percent, while the perception of average independent Americans also rose.

The perception of Democrats, however, remained essentially unchanged partly due to Joe Biden holding the office.

According to the latest Gallup poll, 73 percent of Republicans said crime in their area has increased over the past year, while 51 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats said the same.

The survey also follows up on 13 different crimes, noting that worry about six of them has risen significantly. Worry about children’s physical safety at school has increased by 13 percent, holding a record, a result of increase in high-profile school shootings this year.

There have been at least 53 school shootings in American schools so far this year, more than in all of 2021 and nearly double as many as in 2018.

The poll also shows Americans have become more worried about being sexually assaulted, getting mugged, getting murdered, being attacked while driving a car, and having one's home burglarized while they are at home compared to last year.

Nonetheless, the two highest sources of crime stress among Americans are computer hacking [75 percent] and identity theft [73 percent], and contrary to the western propaganda only 27 percent of Americans worry about terrorism that comes in as second last.

As mid-term elections approach in the United States, a second poll done by Gallup Institute shows economy featuring on top of voter demands with 85 percent favoring it, while crime also remains in focus with more than 71 percent voted for it as an important issue.

Election campaigns reflect their reality and Republican Congress candidates have spent $64.5 million on advertisements focused on crime, compared to their Democrat rivals who have spent $58 million on advertisements mentioning crime.

Even though polls show a high rise in crime worry in America, and despite the growth in number of shootings across the country US Congress has consistently failed to pass federal gun control legislation owing to the influence exerted by the powerful gun lobby.

No major national legislation to increase gun control has succeeded in the decade since, despite numerous politicians, calling for bans on sales of assault-style weapons and other measures.