Record Embryological Malformation in Yemen Due to The Saudi Use of Internationally Prohibited Weapons

Record Embryological Malformation in Yemen Due to The Saudi Use of Internationally Prohibited Weapons
folder_openVoices access_time 3 hours ago
By Sarraa Al-Shahari

The crises resulting from the Saudi-led aggression and blockade on Yemen don’t seem to be ending. The truce has ended without a true humanitarian relief to the Yemenis’ sufferings. The forces of the coalition of aggression, along with the United Nations, were more unjust than sparing those people a window for life after more than seven years of their tight siege and aggression.

The Yemenis are circulating news of embryological malformation at an unprecedented pace. To tackle the issue, Al-Ahed News lens documented some cases at the Sabeen Hospital in the capital, which is the first standard maternity and childhood hospital in Yemen.

It was astonishing to see a premature baby, who was born in the seventh month of pregnancy, and came to life with several malformation in the head, the neck, the back, and the limbs. His pain didn’t have the chance to be embraced by his mother, as his deteriorating health condition requires to be kept inside the incubator.

Doctors soon brought another baby with a swollen belly. The doctor diagnosed his case as having a colonic malformation.

Such horrible cases weren’t reported before the war. It was very rare to have a malformed baby or an early delivery.

Other incubators were full of premature babies whose malformations are complicated and spread all over their body organs.

The incubators were full of children who came to life with malformations resulting from the criminality of the American-Saudi aggression. They had in their inside and outside alike scars that pain the heart.

The Intensive Care staff confirmed to Al-Ahed News that they receive similar cases on a daily basis, with the Health Ministry being unable to finalize an accurate survey to the ongoing war. An earlier report by the Health Ministry, published in August, emphasized that the blockade and the heavy bombardment of internationally prohibited weapons, have led to the rise in the congenital anomalies and miscarriages at the level of 350,000 miscarriages and 12000 malformed cases.

In a visit to one of the hospitals in the capital we discovered this number of cases, so what is the size of the nationwide catastrophe that the aggression has committed against the future generations? Who will bear the repercussions? And when will the aggression stop stealing the rights of the Yemeni people in front of the hypocrite world’s eyes?

Yemen internationally banned arms SaudiArabia UnitedStates UnitedNations SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Record Embryological Malformation in Yemen Due to The Saudi Use of Internationally Prohibited Weapons

Record Embryological Malformation in Yemen Due to The Saudi Use of Internationally Prohibited Weapons

