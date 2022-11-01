No Script

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Nine Palestinians In the Occupied West Bank, Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on Tuesday kidnapped nine Palestinians in the west bank and besieged Gaza strip.

Wafa news agency said that the occupation forces stormed the Qalandia refugee camp in occupied al-Quds and Deir Ghassaneh town in Ramallah, and arrested five Palestinian.

On the other side, the Zionist occupation navy kidnapped four Palestinian fishermen on the shores of Gaza Strip and seized their boats.

Earlier on Monday, the occupation forces kidnapped 16 Palestinians in several areas across the west bank.

