US Halloween Shooting: One Dead, 20 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

One person was killed and about 20 wounded on Halloween night in two separate shooting attacks in the US cities of Kansas City and Chicago, police said.

Between five and seven people were shot and one was killed in a shooting at a home in Kansas City, where about 70-100 teens were partying on Monday night, city police chief Karl Oakman said.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m., when a group of uninvited guests were asked to leave the party, the chief said. At least one person in the group began firing into the crowd at the party, according to Oakman.

“The homeowners asked them to leave. As they left, they started shooting up the house. Shooting randomly,” Oakman said.

At least two of those injured were in critical condition, Oakman said.

Information about the party had been posted on social media, and it was “invite-only,” Oakman noted.

The suspects were in a dark or gray SUV, Oakman added.

The police chief voiced his frustration at the violence, calling the shooting disturbing and unacceptable.

“This stuff in the community has to stop. There are far too many guns out here. This was a party with high school-aged students,” Oakman said. “Everyone has guns now. We need to be smarter than this.”

There were no arrests Monday night.

Relatedly, at least 14 people, including two children and a teenager, were shot in a drive-by shooting in western Chicago on Halloween night on Monday, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities, police said.

The injured were in various conditions, with several in critical and others non-life threatening, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a press briefing.

One more person was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the site of the shooting.

Citing preliminary information, Brown said one vehicle was involved in the shooting, but there were possibly two shooters.

The police did not identify the offenders or have any details of the motive, he told the briefing.