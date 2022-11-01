It Was Peaceful Protests, And Then A Western-engineered Chaos in Iran

By Nour Rida

Engineered chaos can do a lot. It can target the most essential elements a nation needs to stay in progress: stability and security.

This is the number one target the US and its allies have on their mind when it comes to the Islamic Republic of Iran. To the US, Western powers, the ‘Israeli’ apartheid regime and some other allies in West Asia, a strong Iran that chooses to have its own identity, and chooses to be different and independent and has been enjoying security is just NOT GOOD.

The Western alibis and tools to target Iran may vary, one time it’s the economy, another time it’s the hijab, which does not fit the globalized imperialistic culture of course, but at the end of the day, in US and Western terms, ends justify the means no matter how lethal or destructive.

Since the beginning of the protests, the lies targeting Iran and its government are beyond number. Thugs started showing up at the protests, hitting, injuring and killing people and damaging public property. Internet thugs took to social media platforms, threatening and cursing people who do not share their opinion.

Persian-speaking TV channels have been spreading disinformation, too intense of which one cannot keep track. Also, the US Department of State has a huge messaging platform via its Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts, such as @USAdarfarsi which are in Persian and recently dedicated to the latest unrest, through which it fuels Iranians inside and outside Iran against the Iranian government.

Eventually, a recent act of terrorism at a sacred place in Iran’s city Shiraz took place last week, where Daesh claimed responsibility for the armed attack in which 13 people including two children were killed and some 40 injured.

In a statement on Wednesday, Daesh claimed responsibility of the attack.

Of course, we should not forget mentioning the sanctions that were imposed by the US, Canada and others following the protests, which is a major reason why the country suffers inflation and many people die being unable to get their medication.

Does this scenario ring a bell?

It has been eleven years to the beginning of events in Syria when protesters took to the streets. These same protests that called for reforms soon went wrong, which resulted in more than a decade of chaos, hundreds of thousands of Syrians killed and some twelve million displaced.

A gradual chaos we see in Iran today was orchestrated in Syria by the US and its allies. The difference is that so far, things are still under control in Iran, and the riots are limited, unlike some claims of Western Persian-speaking media that the Iranian government has been toppled. Back then, the situation in Damascus went out of control when rioters and thugs took control of the protests and the chaos, killing and destruction began. The Syrian people still suffer the consequences if the so-called “revolution” as we speak, and have to put up with dire living conditions. Even sanctions are a common tool used by the US against the two countries.

Back in March 2011, Syrian civilians who had no affiliation to any political party or side also participated in the protests, thinking these would bring reform. However, the protests were a backdoor through which foreign powers were able to penetrate the Syrian arena. Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] – emerged from the remnants of al Qaeda in Iraq [AQI] to declare its presence in Syria, spreading violent death and chaos wherever it went. Daesh is not independent from foreign powers, US officials admitted they were funding and supporting the groups.

In an interview on Al-Jazeera, Trump's Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn in 2017 admitted that the White House took a willful decision to fund, train ISIS in Syria.

In June 2015, The Guardian said there was tremendous evidence Britain was itself providing “extensive support” to the armed Syrian opposition. The newspaper said that Britain provided the terrorist group with training, logistical support and the secret supply of “arms on a massive scale”.

Also, a 2012 classified Defense Intelligence Agency document identified Daesh and other Salafists as the “major forces driving the insurgency in Syria” – and noted that “Western countries, the Gulf states and Turkey” were supporting the terrorist groups’ efforts to take control of eastern Syria.

“This is exactly what the supporting powers to the opposition want, in order to isolate the Syrian regime, which is considered the strategic depth of the Shia expansion,” read the classified document in reference to the Axis of Resistance of which Iran is a major player.

Today, there are a bunch of good reasons the US wants to eliminate the Islamic Republic. It is a country that has been so far able to play a major role not only in the region, but also on the international level.

It is one of the most important components of the Axis of Resistance that has been able to prove the ‘Israeli’ apartheid army invincible and protect the region from further dissection. It has natural resources, including oil, gas and minerals and has a strategic location in the Persian Gulf. And most important of all, it enjoys stability.

On October 29, speaking at a funeral ceremony for the martyrs of the Shiraz terrorist attack on Saturday, IRG chief Major General Hossein Salami blamed the US, Britain, Saudi Arabia and ‘Israel’ for the unrest in Iran.

Those behind unrest in Iran cannot tolerate the Islamic Republic’s political and spiritual influence across the region, and have therefore resorted to inflaming violence in the country, but to no avail, Salami asserted.

The Iranian people have proved that despite the harsh economic circumstances, which are caused by the US sanctions in first place, they will not risk their countries security.