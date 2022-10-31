No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

40 Years of Hezbollah

 

  1. Home

15 Killed in Attack on Burkina Faso Military Supply Mission

15 Killed in Attack on Burkina Faso Military Supply Mission
folder_openMore from Africa access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Militants killed 15 Burkinabe soldiers and volunteer militiamen as they returned from a supply mission in eastern Burkina Faso, the army said.

A further four soldiers were wounded in the attack in Gourma province, while 11 are still missing, it said in Sunday's statement.

"Reinforcements have been deployed to secure the zone and carry out a search," a source told AFP news agency.

The unit that came under fire had been sent to relieve a detachment from Natiaboani.

The army added it killed 18 terrorists in mopping-up operations, according to TRT World.

Meanwhile, dozens of truck drivers are still missing.

The authorities also launched a drive to recruit 50,000 civilian defense volunteers to back up the army as the number of attacks increases.

terrorist attack BurkinaFaso

Comments

  1. Related News
15 Killed in Attack on Burkina Faso Military Supply Mission

15 Killed in Attack on Burkina Faso Military Supply Mission

5 hours ago
Thousands Take to The Streets Following Deadly Tribal Clashes in Sudan

Thousands Take to The Streets Following Deadly Tribal Clashes in Sudan

7 days ago
At Least 19 People Killed, 36k Displaced in Sudan Land Ownership Dispute - UN

At Least 19 People Killed, 36k Displaced in Sudan Land Ownership Dispute - UN

9 days ago
Ibrahim Traore Takes Oath to Lead Burkina Faso Transitional Government

Ibrahim Traore Takes Oath to Lead Burkina Faso Transitional Government

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 31-10-2022 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot