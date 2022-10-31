Iran FM Spox: Western States Turn Nation’s Peaceful Demands into Riot

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry criticized the Western countries here on Monday for their provocative measures during the recent developments in Iran; the measures which led the nation peaceful demands into turmoil.

The Western countries, including Canada, and their foreign ministers through their interference, provocative measures, unconstructive and irresponsible acts did cause riot, Nasser Kanaani told reporters at his weekly press conference in Tehran.

They created an improper condition which did not let the voice of peaceful criticism be heard, he underlined.

Condemning the October 26 terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh – a holy shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz – during which 13 people were killed and 30 others were wounded, the spokesman highlighted the prominent role of former Quds Force Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG], General Qassem Soleimani, in the fight against terrorism, and said if his efforts were not taken, everyone would be faced with terrorist groups today.

Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], known as the Hashd al-Shaabi, were assassinated in Baghdad by the US on January 3, 2020.

In his remarks, the spokesman slammed those who have kept silent on terrorist crimes.

About the US sanctions against Iran, the spokesman said Iranian children and women have been suffering from those sanctions.

Condemning their interference in the domestic affairs of Iran and affairs related to women, Kanaani said their claim about the situation of women in Iran is not based on reality.

Elsewhere, the spokesman referred to Germany’s decision to put the IRG on the terrorist list and said that sanctioning Islamic Republic’s official military body is completely illegal.