Iran Arrests Second Individual Involved in Shiraz Terrorist Attack

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said the ministry’s forces have arrested the second individual involved in last week’s terrorist attack on the highly revered Shah Cheragh shrine in the southern province of Fars.

Khatib made the remarks during the Passive Defense National Conference on Monday.

“Technical and defensive measures by the Intelligence Ministry” led to the arrest on Sunday night of the second person involved in the terrorist attack, he said, adding that the ministry was also tipped off by people.

People’s awareness can foil enemy plots, Khatib argued, also noting that “If people pay attention and be present in the scene, the enemy will be disappointed.”

A heavily-armed terrorist assaulted the well-known shrine at approximately 5:45 pm local time on Wednesday, just before the evening prayers, killing 15 pilgrims — including a woman and two children — and injuring at least 40 others.

The attacker opened fire indiscriminately on visitors within the shrine, according to the police commander of Fars province. He was wounded and later succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

The Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the act of terror.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and other Iranian officials have offered condolences to the Iranian nation, assuring that the perpetrators of the “outrageous” crime will definitely face punishment.