Poll: Almost Two-Thirds of Republicans Worried About Election Manipulation

By Staff, Agencies

A new poll finds that almost two-thirds of Republicans in the US are concerned that the results from the November 8 midterm elections could be changed.

The new USA Today/ Suffolk University poll, published on Sunday, showed that 62 percent of registered Republicans voiced fears about the results of the midterm election being manipulated, while only 21 percent of Democrats agree the results could be changed.

Sixty-four percent of Republican respondents revealed they’ll cast their vote for a candidate who has questioned the legitimacy of Democratic President Joe Biden’s controversial 2020 election victory, compared to 84 percent of Democrats who said they will not.

Fifty-three percent of registered Independent respondents said they will not vote for a candidate who questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s divisive triumph, while 33 percent said they would.

The latest poll comes about a week before midterm elections that will decide control of the House and Senate, along with crucial governor races across the country, which will shape the rest of Biden’s term.

Former Republican President Donald Trump and his allies have pushed claims about the 2020 election, with many GOP-led states passing laws to address the large claims of voting fraud.

Trump and his allies had raised concerns that widespread fraud marred the election and that it was rigged by the Washington establishment in favor of Biden, who was certified as the winner in Congress on January 6.

Those claims also helped fuel the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, when Trump supporters occupied the US Capitol while lawmakers were in the process of reviewing the certification of state electors which indicated Biden's victory. Some Trump supporters had hoped that this process could have resulted in some of the electors being disqualified, thus overturning the outcome of the presidential election.

It is claimed by some that the demonstrators were infiltrated and incited by provocateurs from US intelligence agencies, who orchestrated the “false flag operation” in order to get rid of Trump.

Some among the crowd clashed with police, and some made threats to beat up a number of Democratic lawmakers. Some also inflicted damage on parts of the Capitol building.

“January 6 was the conclusion of the theft of the election, but it was stolen from Trump, not by him,” said Don DeBar, a New-York based journalist.

Sixty-six percent of respondents to the poll said that the country is headed down the wrong track, while 24 percent of those surveyed believe the country is on the right path.