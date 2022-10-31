IRG Navy Chief Vows To Destroy Security Of Any Party Trying To Harm Iran’s Security

By Staff, Agencies

Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG]’s Navy Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri issued a stern warning to the enemies, saying the Iranian forces know no limits when it comes to protecting the country’s security.

General Tangsiri made the remarks while addressing a gathering of the IRG Navy’s top brass on Sunday in a clear reference to the recent riots across Iran and a recent terrorist attack targeting a holy shrine in south of the country.

“We will destroy the security of any party that would try to harm our security and we will nip any threat in the bud by thorough monitoring of its origin,” Tangsiri said.

Referring to the terrorist attack in the southern city of Shiraz, which killed 15 people, he said, “When the enemy found out that its maximum pressure [policy against Iran] has failed, it embarked on killing our innocent civilians in a despicable and desperate act.”

Fifteen pilgrims, including a woman and two children, lost their lives and at least 40 others were wounded after a heavily-armed terrorist attacked the popular Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz, Fars Province, on Wednesday just before the evening prayers.

The perpetrator was wounded and taken to a hospital by security personnel. He succumbed to his wounds on Friday.

The Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] Takfiri terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a message on Thursday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said the perpetrators of the “outrageous” crime will definitely face punishment.

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi also said on Wednesday that the country’s security and law enforcement forces, having identified the root causes of the heinous crime in Shiraz, would deliver a decisive response to its architects and operatives.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tangsiri noted that despite all sanctions and obstacles facing the Islamic establishment during the past 40 years, it has been able to overcome all of them and move forward.

“Therefore, they have launched a hasty media war against our insightful nation ... in order to bar the forward march of our dear nation,” he said.