141 People Killed In Bridge Collapse In Gujarat Morbi, India

By Staff, Agencies

At least 141 people died when a pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed in India's western state of Gujarat.

The death toll due to the collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi has increased to 141 as of Monday morning, a top police official confirmed.

The toll was confirmed to the media by Rajkot Range Inspector General of Police Ashok Yadav.

As of Monday morning, the Morbi government hospital has released a list of 99 deceased but has not mentioned the age of the victims.

The tragedy took place on Sunday evening when about 400 people were on the suspension bridge on the Machhu river.

A criminal complaint against the cable bridge contractor and manager has been lodged while the police have started a probe into the incident.

